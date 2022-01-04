Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,278 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,550,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. 23,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,917. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

