Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $256.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.