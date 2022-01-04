Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VSTA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 712,045 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

