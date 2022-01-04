Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
VSTA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
