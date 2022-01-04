Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,972 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $148.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

