Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

