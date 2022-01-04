Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Lowered by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

