Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.59

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.59 and last traded at $221.24, with a volume of 228238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

