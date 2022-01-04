Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $264.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

