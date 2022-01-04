Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

