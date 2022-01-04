Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 688 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.