Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 236 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $443.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

