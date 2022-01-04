Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,286 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

