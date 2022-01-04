Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 22,129 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIA opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

