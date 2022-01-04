Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 113.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE FNF opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

