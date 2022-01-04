VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.