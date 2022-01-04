VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.