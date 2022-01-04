V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

