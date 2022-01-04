UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth about $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth about $6,338,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

