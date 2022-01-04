UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.14 on Friday. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 350,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.