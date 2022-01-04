USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,326 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $226.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $122.15 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

