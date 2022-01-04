USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.07 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $365.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

