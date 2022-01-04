USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $891,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1,440.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

