USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 11,767 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 49,029.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

