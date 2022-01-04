USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

