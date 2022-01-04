USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 11,801 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.