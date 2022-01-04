UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.33 Per Share

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.69) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £178.18 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £293,455.12 ($395,438.78).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.