Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 458,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

