Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.54

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

