United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.