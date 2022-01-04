Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

