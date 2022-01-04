UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,267 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.