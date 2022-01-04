Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of UELKY opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

