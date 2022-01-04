Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of UELKY opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

