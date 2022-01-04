UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.54

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.54 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 74.70 ($1.01). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 74.70 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,290,281 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.54. The stock has a market cap of £970.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($52,553.56).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.