Ubex (UBEX) One Day Volume Hits $282,178.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $282,178.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00364951 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

