U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

