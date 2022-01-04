U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $136,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 331,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.