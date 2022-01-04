U S Global Investors Inc. Has $18.33 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of Ryanair worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 7.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 106.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $30,945,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

