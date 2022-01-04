U S Global Investors Inc. Has $116.28 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises approximately 3.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 4.68% of SkyWest worth $116,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

