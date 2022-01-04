U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

