Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $523.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

