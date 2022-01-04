Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

