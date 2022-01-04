Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.