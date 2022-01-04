Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 578.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $657.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

