Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 2,427 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06.

