Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 229 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.30. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.