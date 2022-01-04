Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 185,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.