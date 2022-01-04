Truist Financial Corp Sells 75,111 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,111 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Lennar worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $150,197,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Lennar by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 936,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,724,000 after buying an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

