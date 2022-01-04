Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,256 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.75% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $50,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.