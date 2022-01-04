Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,451.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.67% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $71,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $119,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.