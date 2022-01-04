Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 36,777 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $78,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $242.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

