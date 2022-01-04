Truist Financial Corp Acquires 136,370 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $49,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $130.16 and a 1 year high of $169.71.

